L3Harris partners with Embraer to develop agile tanker for US Air Force
Sep. 19, 2022 10:53 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)ERJBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) said Monday it will partner with Embraer (ERJ) to develop an agile tanker, a tactical aerial refueling option to address the U.S. Air Force's operational imperatives and joint force refueling requirements.
- The companies will expand the capabilities of ERJ's KC-390 Millennium tactical tanker aircraft.
- Enhancements include advanced boom and resilient, open mission system to support JADC2 requirements.
- The companies are studying the agile tanker program production with final assembly in the U.S., followed by aircraft modernization and missionization at LHX's aircraft modification center in Waco, Texas.
