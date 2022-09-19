L3Harris partners with Embraer to develop agile tanker for US Air Force

Sep. 19, 2022
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) said Monday it will partner with Embraer (ERJ) to develop an agile tanker, a tactical aerial refueling option to address the U.S. Air Force's operational imperatives and joint force refueling requirements.
  • The companies will expand the capabilities of ERJ's KC-390 Millennium tactical tanker aircraft.
  • Enhancements include advanced boom and resilient, open mission system to support JADC2 requirements.
  • The companies are studying the agile tanker program production with final assembly in the U.S., followed by aircraft modernization and missionization at LHX's aircraft modification center in Waco, Texas.

