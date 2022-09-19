Shell (NYSE:SHEL) said Monday it resumed producing and shipping liquefied natural gas from its Prelude floating LNG facility, nearly a month after the company reached a wage agreement with workers' unions.

The cargo shipment is the facility's first in two months since a strike shut down the 3.6M metric tons/year FLNG and halted LNG supplies.

The company said the agreement has now been supported by a majority of employees in a formal vote and is expected to come into effect early next month.

The Prelude shutdown has slowed Australia's LNG shipments, with July exports dropping to a three-month low of 6.52M metric tons from 7.03M a year earlier.

Shell (SHEL) said last week that CEO Ben van Beurden will step down at the end of 2022 after nine years in charge, to be succeeded by Wael Sawan.