Aurora Cannabis Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Sep. 19, 2022 11:08 AM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), ACB:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 19th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.16M
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • In Q3, the company boosted it target for annual expenses to C$150M-C$170M by 1H 2023, up from C$60M-$C-80M before.
  • Last quarter, the company saw its Q3 2022 EBITDA net loss narrow 41% to C$12.3M compared to the prior-year period despite a decrease in net revenue.
  • Also Read- Non-medical cannabis sales rose 21% YTD in Canada - Cantor

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.