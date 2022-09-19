Aurora Cannabis Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 19, 2022 11:08 AM ET
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.16M
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- In Q3, the company boosted it target for annual expenses to C$150M-C$170M by 1H 2023, up from C$60M-$C-80M before.
- Last quarter, the company saw its Q3 2022 EBITDA net loss narrow 41% to C$12.3M compared to the prior-year period despite a decrease in net revenue.
