Leading COVID-19 vaccine developers are on the decline in the morning hours Monday after President Joe Biden said that the pandemic is a thing of the past despite ongoing concerns related to the virus.

"The pandemic is over," he said in a 60 Minutes interview Sunday, adding, "We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over."

COVID-19 vaccine makers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Novavax (NVAX) have each lost ~8%, while BioNTech (BNTX) and Vaxart (VXRT) have dropped 7%. French vaccine maker Valneva SE (VALN) lead the decliners with a drop of ~18%.

Meanwhile, pharma giants with sizable COVID-19 franchises, Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and AstraZeneca (AZN), are also in the red.

"If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape, and so I think it's changing, and I think [the Detroit auto show resuming after three years] is a perfect example of it," Biden noted during the CBS news interview.

The president’s remarks suggest that COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration is likely to end in January, leading to a potential end to extra federal Medicaid funding, Cowen analyst Rick Weissenstein wrote in a Monday note.

Read: Last week, the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the world has never been in a better position to end the pandemic.

