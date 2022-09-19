Switzerland signs $6B procurement deal for Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets

Air Force F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

  • Swiss officials on Monday formally signed a $6B procurement deal to acquire three dozen F-35 fighter jets from the U.S.
  • The planes, manufactured by Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), are expected to be delivered between 2027 and 2030.
  • The procurement cost will include mission-specific equipment, weapons and ammunition, as well as logistics, mission-planning and training support, the Swiss government said in a statement.
  • The new F-35 jets will support a planned refurbishment of Switzerland's air force and are to replace the country's aging fleet of F/A-18 Hornets and F-5 Tigers.
  • The Swiss government chose the fighters in June in a competition against Boeing's (BA) F/A-18 Super Hornet, France's Rafale and the Eurofighter.

Comments (4)

