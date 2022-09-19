Evolent Health offered $23.5M class action securities settlement
Sep. 19, 2022 11:22 AM ETEvolent Health, Inc. (EVH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A federal court in Virginia has announced a proposed $23.5M securities class action settlement with Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) regarding its 2019 majority interest in Passport Health Plan.
- The lead plaintiffs are the Plymouth County (Mass.) Retirement System and the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System.
- In 2019, Evolent (EVH) paid $70M for a 70% ownership interest in Kentucky-based Passport Health Plan.
- Plaintiffs have alleged Evolent (EVH) made "materially false and misleading statements and omissions [and] artificially inflated Evolent’s common stock price" which "declined substantially when the truth regarding Defendants' alleged misrepresentations was revealed."
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Evolent Health (EVH) as a hold with high marks for growth, momentum, and profitability.
Comments