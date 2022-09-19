Invesco grows its fixed income ETF lineup with two new funds

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) bolstered its fixed income exchange traded fund lineup with the addition of two new funds. The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) and Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) are Invesco’s new funds.

The new BulletShares ETFs plan to offer investors exposure to several of the fixed income sectors not captured in broad fixed income benchmarks, such as high yield corporate bonds, in a structure with a predetermined termination date that aligns with the maturity year or expected call date of the bonds held in a transparent ETF portfolio.

Furthermore, BSCW and BSJU both aim to track the performance of a portfolio of high yield corporate bonds that have differing maturities. Additionally, BSCW is attached with a 0.10% expense ratio while BSJU is attached with a 0.42% expense ratio.

Jason Bloom, Head of Fixed Income and Alternatives ETF Product Strategy at Invesco stated: "We are currently facing a combination of investing challenges not seen for generations. Historically, high levels of inflation and rapidly rising interest rates amid a slowing economy has created a tactical opportunity for more niche fixed income ETFs."

For additional material around BSCW and BSJU, Invesco has provided more information here.