Shockwave Medical initiates all-female coronary IVL study
Sep. 19, 2022
- Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) said it had begun the prospective coronary intervention study consisting of all female patients to determine whether the positive results from earlier coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) studies with its Shockwave C2 Coronary IVL Catheter, which showed similar safety outcomes across both sexes, can be replicated in the population of female patients with severely calcified coronary lesions.
- This study will enroll up to 400 female patients with symptomatic ischemic heart disease in up to 50 investigational centers in the United States and Europe and will include a 3-year follow-up.
- "Despite often being more challenging to treat, female patients are under-represented in published data, and there have been no dedicated prospective studies performed on this population. EMPOWER CAD will be an extremely valuable study to better inform interventional cardiologists on the optimal treatment strategy for these complex patients," the company said.
