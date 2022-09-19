Sapiens' ALE solution to reduce legacy system transformation costs by 50%

  • Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) launched new AI-based Sapiens Decision Automated Logic Extraction (or ALE) solution that will introduce an approach for insurance carriers' digital transformation. This is done by automatically extracting business logic from legacy systems at scale without disruption, reduced performance, or loss in functionality.
  • "Top insurance carrier deployments have demonstrated operational and transformation benefits with cost savings of up to 50% of the total project cost. Sapiens Decision ALE enables seamless insurance digital transformation from legacy systems to any digital platform. The insurance industry is in for a big change." said Jamie Yoder, President of Sapiens North America.

