Safe-T Group gets solution for fraud detection

Sep. 19, 2022 11:57 AM ETSafe-T Group Ltd. (SFET)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFETannounced that its enterprise privacy unit won three new leading customers to use its advanced solution for advertising fraud detection, mitigation, and prevention.
  • “Our privacy enterprise unit offers top-of-the-line technology and advanced solutions to our customers. Due to the continuous rise of advertising fraud activities and the economic effect on advertising budgets, anti-fraud solutions, as well as solid and secure infrastructures, are a necessity. We expect demands for this segment to keep growing and to represent a bigger share in proceeds from our privacy enterprise unit.” said Shachar Daniel, CEO.

