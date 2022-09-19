Mercedes Benz to build wind turbines in Germany, solar panels next: Reuters
Sep. 19, 2022
- Mercedes Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF) is planning to build wind turbines farm in the Germany's northwestern state of Lower Saxony by 2025, reported Reuters.
- The automaker said the project will produce hundred megawatts of electricity, which would mean over 15% of its annual demand in Germany.
- Mercedes will invest a three-digit million figure in a power purchase agreement, the report read, with the unnamed partner to buy the output. The move comes amid energy crisis over Russian gas as it sparked the urgent need for new electricity generation streams.
- The report outlined a test track owned by the carmaker is also being examined with local authorities to study the potential of setting up solar panels onto the remaining space in the 800-hectare piece of land in Papenburg.
- Stock is up 1.4% on Monday.
