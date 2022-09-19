60% of indebted credit cardholders owed their creditors for at least a year, report shows

In the face of persistently high inflation, the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest-rate hiking campaign, and near record high annual percentage rates, 60% of credit card debtors said they have been in debt for at least a year, according to a recent report from CreditCards.com. That's up from 50% in 2021.

In another troubling sign, 40% of credit card debtors have owed to their creditors for at least two years, up from 32% in 2021, while 8% said they don't even know how long they've been indebted.

"Even though Americans' total credit card balances are down 4% from late 2019, according to the New York Fed, our data is further evidence of the K-shaped economy," said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com and Bankrate. "While many people are doing better, sadly, many others are doing worse."

When asked about what economic headwinds would have an impact on credit card debtor's ability to make minimum payments over the next year, 53% cited losing their job and 51% blamed ongoing high inflation, as per the report.

Furthermore, cardholders across income levels, especially the lowest earners (under $50K in annual household income), are carrying a balance M/M. The biggest reasons for that was emergency expenses, including medical bills and car repairs.

"If you're struggling with credit card debt, my top tip is to sign up for a 0% balance transfer card," Rossman said, adding "these promotions last as log as 21 months."

Credit card issuers: Capital One (COF), American Express (AXP), JPMorgan (JPM), Synchrony (SYF), Discover Financial (DFS), Bread Financial (BFH), Citigroup (C) and Bank of America (BAC).

