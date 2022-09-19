Liquidia draws bearish views at Wedbush amid legal battle over lead asset

Sep. 19, 2022

Wedbush has assumed coverage on commercial-stage biopharma Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) with an Underperform recommendation citing legal issues surrounding the company’s lead asset Yutrepia.

An inhaled dry powder formulation of pulmonary arterial hypertension therapy Treprostinil, Yutrepia is currently the subject of a patent battle between LQDA and United Therapeutics (UTHR), which markets a branded version of the treatment as Tyvaso.

Late last month, a U.S. District Court Judge issued a split ruling related to IP rights of the drug that would delay its market launch until mid-2024 at the earliest, Wedbush analysts Andreas Argyrides and Liana Moussatos argued.

The setback will give Tyvaso DPI a two-advantage and other developers an opportunity to change the PAH market, the analysts added, with a 12-month price target of $3 per share for LQDA.

On a separate note Monday, Wedbush initiated coverage on UTHR with an Outperform rating.

