QuidelOrtho initiated at neutral at Citi as current valuation is appropriate

Sep. 19, 2022 12:49 PM ETQuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy

  • Citi has initiated coverage of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) at neutral saying the diagnostics company is fairly priced given the slowdown in COVID-related revenue.
  • The firm has a $90 price target (10% uypside based on Friday's close).
  • Analyst Patrick Donnelly said that whiile QuidelOrtho (QDEL) has benefitted handsomely from COVID testing, the company "is set to transition and look to take share in the [in vitro diagnostics] market primarily driven by its recent acquisition of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics." The $6B acquisition was announced in December 2021.
  • He added that a catalyst for the company is the upcoming launch of the Savanna PCR instrument that can provide results in minutes.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Khaveen Investments considers QuidelOrtho (QDEL) a strong buy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.