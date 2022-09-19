QuidelOrtho initiated at neutral at Citi as current valuation is appropriate
Sep. 19, 2022 12:49 PM ETQuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Citi has initiated coverage of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) at neutral saying the diagnostics company is fairly priced given the slowdown in COVID-related revenue.
- The firm has a $90 price target (10% uypside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Patrick Donnelly said that whiile QuidelOrtho (QDEL) has benefitted handsomely from COVID testing, the company "is set to transition and look to take share in the [in vitro diagnostics] market primarily driven by its recent acquisition of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics." The $6B acquisition was announced in December 2021.
- He added that a catalyst for the company is the upcoming launch of the Savanna PCR instrument that can provide results in minutes.
