Wag Group (NASDAQ:PET) stock sank for the second straight session, falling 30% in afternoon trading Monday.

Shares of the pet services marketplace opened at $5.34, hitting a high of $5.44 in morning trading before slipping to a low of $3.62 in early afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $3.77 at around 12:35 p.m. ET.

The company did not appear to release any news or make any SEC filings on Monday. The stock closed down 13% at $5.37 on Friday.

Last Wednesday, Wag filed a preliminary prospectus with the SEC for the offering of up to 14M shares by selling stockholders and issuance of up to 16M shares through the exercise of certain warrants.

Wag went public on Aug. 10 through a merger with SPAC CHW Acquisition Corp. that valued the combined company at around $350M.