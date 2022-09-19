EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) +1.5% in Monday's trading as BMO Capital upgraded shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $65 price target, raised from $50, saying the natural gas producer "should benefit from a step up in free cash flow next year as hedges roll" and gas prices remain strong.

BMO analyst Phillip Jungwirth said EQT (EQT) shares are attractively valued with 2023 EV/EBITDA and P/E near the low end of peers, while 30% free cash flow yield is at the high end.

"Management has successfully transformed EQT with cost structure, cash margins, capital efficiency, leverage and core inventory now competitive, with enhanced performance [to be] fully realized in 2023," Jungwirth wrote.

While EQT (EQT) shares have more than doubled YTD, Jungwirth said the company's 2023 outlook and valuation are "equally or more compelling" compared to previous natural gas favorites Antero Resources and Chesapeake Energy.

Earlier this month, EQT (EQT) agreed to buy THQ Appalachia's upstream assets and XcL Midstream's gathering and processing assets for a combined $5.2B in cash and stock.