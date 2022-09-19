Sotera Health plunges 20% after jury awards $363M against its Sterigenics unit (update)
Sep. 19, 2022 1:51 PM ETSotera Health Company (SHC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Update 1:52pm: Adds Barclays comment post jury verdict
- Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) dropped 19% after a report that a jury awarded a total of $363m to a woman who had sued its Sterigenics unit over claims that emissions from is plant may have led to her breast cancer.
- The jury award was reported by several Chicago news outlets. Lawyers for Sterigenics argued that there was no scientific evidence to support the plaintiffs claims.
- Sterigenics is said to be facing hundreds of lawsuits, according to the media reports. Sotera Health (SHC) has a market cap of $4.2 billion and short interest of 7.2%.
- "The $363 million award is slightly more than we anticipated, but we still expect the final award to be much smaller," Barclays analyst Luke Sergott wrote in a note. "We believe this is the first domino to fall, getting that much closer to global settlement and lifting of litigation overhang."
- Sergott estimated that the total award will come out to $100K-$200K case, which implies a total liability of $150m-$200m based on 1,000 cases.
- The move in shares "seems well overdone," Sergott wrote. "That said, we think the shares will be range-bound as we see similar negative headlines coming in Oct and Nov from consecutive Willowbrook cases against Sterigenics."
- Recall in March Barclays downgraded Sotera to equal weight, citing the legal issues faced by the company over alleged ethylene oxide emissions. Sergott noted at the time that ongoing EO litigations against Sotera’s (SHC) Sterigenics sterilization facilities at Willowbrook, Illinois and Santa Teresa, New Mexico, could weigh on company shares.
