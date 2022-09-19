Sotera Health trading resumes after volatility halt; shares down 20%

Sep. 19, 2022 1:01 PM ETSotera Health Company (SHC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Trading in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) has resumed after they were briefly halted at 1242p ET for volatility. In early Monday afternoon trading, shares are down 20%.
  • Volume in the sterilization and lab testing company is much higher than usual. Average daily volume is ~1.1M. As of 1p, ~3.2M shares had traded hands.
  • The decline is due to reports that a jury awarded $363M to a woman who had sued its Sterigenics unit over allegations that emissions from a facility may have led to her breast cancer.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Sotera Health (SHC) as a hold.

