Apple reportedly seeing bugs causing iPhone 14 Pro Max camera to crash

Is Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) newest, and most-expensive iPhone, already out of focus?

That's the sentiment coming from some of the first buyers of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max who have said a bug in the ultra high-end phone causes the devices's camera to fail. According to a report in the Guardian, phone owners have reported hearing grinding sounds, and having their phone begin vibrating when the camera is opened within apps such as Instagram and TikTok.

The issue reportedly affects the optical image stabilization feature inside the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The feature involves a motor that is used to eliminate the effects of the camera shaking when pictures are taken.

Apple (AAPL) officials went out of their way at a recent company event to tout the advances in the iPhone 14 Pro, which include a "pro camera" system with a 48-megapixel main camera.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max became available for delivery, and in stores, starting September 16, and is Apple's (AAPL) most-expensive iPhone, with an initial price tag of $1,099, and going up to $1,599 with 1-terabyte of storage.

Apple (AAPL) shares rose 1.6% in afternoon trading, Monday.

Separately, a new analyst reported suggested that demand might be strong enough for Apple (AAPL) to soon raise its iPhone 14 shipment numbers.