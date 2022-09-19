SPAC AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) shareholders have approved a proposed merger with Harley-Davidson's e-motorcycle division LiveWire.

In a filing, AEA-Bridges Impact said it expects the deal to close on Sept. 26, with shares of the combined company commencing trade on Sept. 27 on NYSE under the symbol LVWR.

AEA-Bridges Impact and LiveWire announced plans to merge in December through a deal that pegged the enterprise value of the combined company at $1.77B.

(Corrects date that LiveWire shares are expected to begin trading on NYSE).