SPAC AEA-Bridges Impact shareholders approve merger with Harley-Davidson EV unit LiveWire (Update)
Sep. 19, 2022 1:22 PM ETAEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment
SPAC AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) shareholders have approved a proposed merger with Harley-Davidson's e-motorcycle division LiveWire.
In a filing, AEA-Bridges Impact said it expects the deal to close on Sept. 26, with shares of the combined company commencing trade on Sept. 27 on NYSE under the symbol LVWR.
AEA-Bridges Impact and LiveWire announced plans to merge in December through a deal that pegged the enterprise value of the combined company at $1.77B.
(Corrects date that LiveWire shares are expected to begin trading on NYSE).
This was corrected on 09/19/2022 at 1:29 PM. Corrects date that LiveWire shares are expected to begin trading on NYSE.
Comments (1)