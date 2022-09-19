Wix surges 13% as Truist says Starboard involvement an 'additional catalyst' for the stock

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares surged 13% on Monday after it was reported late on Friday that activist investor Starboard Value had taken a stake in the web development company, a move that investment firm Truist said could be an "additional catalyst" for the stock.

Analyst Naved Khan said the involvement of Starboard, which is reported to have a 9% stake in the company, could help the company's management and board of directors. The hedge fund could increase scrutiny and improve the company's execution, especially as Wix (WIX) looks to achieve a free cash flow margin of 20% and "healthy top line growth."

"Given Starboard's track record, we think it would initially look to work with the board collaboratively on a number of fronts," Khan wrote in a note to clients, including exploring strategic partnerships, reducing share count and being efficient with capital allocation, including being more aggressive with its stock buyback program.

Shares of Tel Aviv-based Wix (WIX) have declined more than 48% year-to-date, while competitor GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has dropped 11% over the same time frame.

Last year, Starboard also disclosed a stake in GoDaddy (GDDY), writing in a filing at the time that it thought shares were "undervalued."

In midi-August, Wix.com (WIX) reported mixed second-quarter earnings and narrowed its revenue guidance for the remainder of 2022.