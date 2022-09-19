First Wave BioPharma extends selloff after announcing strategic shift
Sep. 19, 2022 1:29 PM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Micro-cap biotech First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) continued to trade lower for the ninth session after the company announced plans to refocus efforts on advancing its adrulipase clinical program.
- The company expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) to start a Phase 2 “proof-of-concept” clinical study for an optimized formulation of adrulipase as a potential treatment for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI).
- In a letter to shareholders Monday, FWBI’s CEO James Sapirstein said that with the decision to file an IND and advance the Phase 2 trial for the candidate, the company would de-prioritize the clinical development of niclosamide, a small molecule with anti-inflammatory properties.
- The move follows mixed results for niclosamide from the FW-COV COVID-19 trial and unconvincing data from a Phase 2 trial for the candidate in ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis.
- In addition, FWBI announced the elimination of ~$10M of fixed liabilities from its balance sheet after settling a lawsuit filed by former stockholders of First Wave Bio, Inc.
- As previously announced, the mid-stage trial for adrulipase is expected to start before the year-end, subject to FDA clearance of the IND.
