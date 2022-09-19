Palo Alto Networks nearing deal for Israeli startup Apiiro for $600M: report

Sep. 19, 2022 1:33 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

  • Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is nearing a deal to acquire Israeli cybersecurity startup Apiiro for approximately $600M, Calcalist reported.
  • The news outlet noted that the firm has raised $35M in funding so far, including venture capital heavyweights such as Greylock Partners and Kleiner Perkins.
  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares had fractional gains in mid-day trading on Monday.
  • The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
  • Last week, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) enacted a 3-for-1 stock split after announcing its plans in August.

Comments

