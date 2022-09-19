Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock has dropped 6.4% in Monday afternoon trading after a report that the home flipper lost money on 42% of its transactions in August, according to research from YipitData. That's up from the 10% of transactions that OPEN appeared to lose money on in August 2021, according to the data.

The figure measures the prices at which OPEN bought and sold the properties. It doesn't include fees charged to customers or expenses for renovating and marketing the houses.

The shift was even more pronounced in what had been some of the hottest U.S. real estate markets. In Phoenix, the company appeared to have lost money on 76% of transactions in August 2022 vs. 21% in the year-ago period. And in Atlanta, the figure also surged to 76% vs. 6.3% in August 2021.

The data illustrates the pitfalls of iBuyers navigating shifts in the housing market. In the model, iBuyers purchase homes directly from consumers, make some light repairs, then resell them. When home prices rose amid low mortgage rates, home flippers were able to make a quick profit. Now the tide has turned with mortgage rates rising and pushing some prospective home buyers to the sidelines. Last year, Zillow (Z) pulled out of iBuying after concluding that forecasting home prices was too unpredictable.

Earlier on Monday, the NAHB Housing Market Index fell for the ninth straight month and trailed the consensus estimate. Some 24% of builders reported reducing home prices, up from 19% in the previous month, the report showed.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Opendoor's (OPEN) Q3 revenue guidance of $2.2B-$2.6B fell far short of the average analyst estimate of $4.26B. During the company's Q2 earnings call Chief Financial Officer Carrie Wheeler said, "Our systems are doing exactly what they're designed to do, which is responding very, very quickly, adjusting prices to market."

SA contributor Leo Imasuen remains Neutral on the stock as he sees no near-term bullish catalyst for a long position on the stock.