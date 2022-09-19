Stitch Fix FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.60 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $488.79M (-14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SFIX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
