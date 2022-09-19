Apogee FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 19, 2022 1:54 PM ETApogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Apogee (NASDAQ:APOG) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+56.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $342.84M (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APOG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
