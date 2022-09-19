AdaptHealth named a Fresh Pick at Baird after investor day
Sep. 19, 2022 2:10 PM ETAdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) added ~8% Monday after Baird issued an Outperform rating and designated the provider of sleep therapy equipment a Fresh Pick following the company’s recently held Capital Markets Day.
- The analysts Eric Coldwell and Evan Stover called AHCO’s first Capital Markets Day on Friday “a resounding success.”
- Raising the price target to $31 from $26, the team noted that AHCO management outlined “an attractive and highly believable 2025 plan” which surpasses expectations and does not depend on binary events.
- “Not going to be a lot of companies growing revenue, expanding margin, improving cash flow at this pace in 2023 and beyond,” they wrote.
- In addition, the analysts highlight the company’s ability to take market share amid sleep supply/access recovery and think that the contribution from M&A will exceed the benefit implied in its 2025 outlook.
- Wall Street is overwhelmingly positive on AHCO, with 10 Buy ratings and no Sell or Hold ratings.
