AdaptHealth named a Fresh Pick at Baird after investor day

Sep. 19, 2022 2:10 PM ETAdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) added ~8% Monday after Baird issued an Outperform rating and designated the provider of sleep therapy equipment a Fresh Pick following the company’s recently held Capital Markets Day.
  • The analysts Eric Coldwell and Evan Stover called AHCO’s first Capital Markets Day on Friday “a resounding success.”
  • Raising the price target to $31 from $26, the team noted that AHCO management outlined “an attractive and highly believable 2025 plan” which surpasses expectations and does not depend on binary events.
  • “Not going to be a lot of companies growing revenue, expanding margin, improving cash flow at this pace in 2023 and beyond,” they wrote.
  • In addition, the analysts highlight the company’s ability to take market share amid sleep supply/access recovery and think that the contribution from M&A will exceed the benefit implied in its 2025 outlook.
  • Wall Street is overwhelmingly positive on AHCO, with 10 Buy ratings and no Sell or Hold ratings.

