OZ Minerals is seeking ~A$10B (US$6.7B) in a potential sale as BHP (NYSE:BHP) pursues a deal for the Australian miner, Bloomberg reported Sunday.

Sydney-listed OZ Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) believes an offer of ~A$30/share would better reflect its growth prospects and be a starting point for further negotiations, according to the report.

BHP (BHP) is said to be considering raising its previous A$25/share bid, or A$8.4B (US$5.6B), as soon as this month for OZ Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF), which last month rejected BHP's A$25/share offer.

OZ Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) operates the West Musgrave project in Western Australia which includes nickel-copper deposits, while BHP (BHP) owns the Nickel West mine-to-market business in the state.

BHP (BHP) recently reported Q4 production of iron ore from Western Australia fell slightly from a year ago but said it expects to increase production of commodities in the year ahead.