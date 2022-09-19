In an effort to increase competition in the credit card payments market, a bipartisan House bill introduced on Monday is seeking to allow merchants to route credit card payments over networks not operated by Visa (NYSE:V) or Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

"This bipartisan bill will correct that and bring much needed competition to the Visa-Mastercard duopoly," said Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT), who introduced the bill with Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX). "This long-overdue bill will help our small businesses thrive and lower household costs for families at a time when they really need it."

The two biggest card networks account for ~83% of general-purpose credit cards, Welch said. That gives them the power to impose fees on merchants, who have few alternatives.

Called the Credit Card Competition Act of 2022, the legislation is expected to cut costs for businesses and families by requiring banks with assets of more than $100B to allow electronic credit transactions to be processed on no fewer than two unaffiliated networks, and at least one of which must be outside the Visa-Mastercard duopoly.

Mastercard (MA) stock has slipped 1.3% and Visa (V) is down 0.8%. Meanwhile, rival credit card networks Discover Financial (DFS) is up 0.5% and American Express (AXP) +0.4%.

Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comments.

In July, Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced the Senate version of the bill.

