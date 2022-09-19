Study assessing Inari Medical's blood clot removal system shows low rate of adverse events

  • Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) on Monday said a study assessing real-world outcomes for 800 patients in the U.S. who were treated with the company's FlowTriever system for pulmonary embolism (PE) showed a low rate of major adverse events.
  • PE is a condition in which arteries in the lungs become blocked by blood clots.
  • NARI's FDA-approved FlowTriever system is used for the non-surgical removal of blood clots from blood vessels, with treatments done in a single session.
  • The company said the main goal of the study, called FLASH, was to track major adverse events in the U.S. patients, including device-related mortality or major bleeding, with the incidence coming in at 1.8%.
  • All-cause mortality was 0.8% at 30 days, the company added.
  • The data from the FLASH study was presented at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference on Sept. 18, while also being simultaneously published in the EuroIntervention journal.
