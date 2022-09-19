Private securities marketplace Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) stock tumbled 19% on Monday, sinking to a new all-time low.

Shares of Forge opened at $3.35, hitting a high of $3.38 in early trading before sliding to a 52-week low of $2.80 mid-morning. The stock recently changed hands at $2.89 at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET. It hit a 52-week high on March 31 of $47.50.

Forge went public on March 22 following a SPAC merger with Motive Capital. The companies announced plans to merge in September 2021, with the deal valuing the proposed combined company at around $2B.

