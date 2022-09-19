Forge Global stock tumbles 19% to reach new 52-week low

Sep. 19, 2022 2:35 PM ETForge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on a torn dollar bill

zimmytws

Private securities marketplace Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) stock tumbled 19% on Monday, sinking to a new all-time low.

Shares of Forge opened at $3.35, hitting a high of $3.38 in early trading before sliding to a 52-week low of $2.80 mid-morning. The stock recently changed hands at $2.89 at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET. It hit a 52-week high on March 31 of $47.50.

Forge went public on March 22 following a SPAC merger with Motive Capital. The companies announced plans to merge in September 2021, with the deal valuing the proposed combined company at around $2B.

For a more in-depth view of Forge, check out SA contributor Shashank Rai's "Forge Global Holdings: Capitalizing on Start-Ups and Private Equity."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.