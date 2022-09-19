US Air Force selects Northrop Grumman for ABMS DI Consortium
Sep. 19, 2022 2:47 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was selected by the U.S. Department of the Air Force to be a member of its Advanced Battle Management System (or ABMS) Digital Infrastructure (or DI) Consortium.
- Company is one of the five industry partners named to the consortium to design, develop, and deploy advanced data-centric capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force.
- The company will apply technical expertise in systems engineering, data management, secure processing and connectivity to shape how data is harnessed by the DAF in coordination with the Joint Force to make faster decisions in the multi-domain battlespace.
