Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) trade lower Monday after Bank of America downgraded both to Neutral from Buy with respective $40 and $34 price targets, saying it is increasingly cautious on the yieldco sector as interest rates continue to climb.

Yieldco performance typically is negatively correlated to bond yields due to the companies' reliance on capital markets to finance highly leveraged renewable assets, but this correlation appears to have decoupled during the past 6-9 months as interest rates have moved up rapidly while yieldco valuations have remained fairly robust, according to BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith wrote.

Dumoulin-Smith sees Clearway Energy (CWEN) as a key beneficiary of the Inflation Reduction Act, principally through an expanding U.S. opportunity set of solar and storage dropdowns, but he lowers the stock on broader concerns of rising rate impact to valuation.

While the analyst continues to see renewable opportunities for Atlantica Yield (AY), including IRA upside in U.S. markets from solar and storage tax credits, he said he is increasingly cautious on the yieldco's exposure to European and emerging markets, with foreign exchange risks on the horizon.

