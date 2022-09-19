Conservative video-sharing platform Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) skyrocketed 40% in its first day of trading on Monday after completing a de-SPAC transaction.

Rumble completed its deal to go public through SPAC CF Acquisition Corp. VI on Friday.

Rumble has gained much attention this year as an alternative YouTube platform after it announced a deal with former President Donald Trump's social media company and his platform Truth Social. Trump's media company is also going public through a deal with SPAC Digital World Acquisition (DWAC).

Rumble originally announced its deal to go public through SPAC CF Acquisition Corp. VI back in December. Rumble's swift move up today is in contrast to many SPACs in the past year, whose shares have tumbled after de-SPACING.

The deal to take Rumble public was valued at about $2.1 billion when it was announced in early December. In a recent S-4 filing, Rumble and CFVI said that Rumble’s U.S. advertising business is now valued at between $7.6 billion – $9.7 billion. Rumble’s video platform has become increasingly popular with conservative content makers.