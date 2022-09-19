Greenwave Technology appoints Ashley Sickles as CFO

Sep. 19, 2022 2:58 PM ETGreenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (GWAV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) has announced that it has appointed Ashley Sickles as its CFO.
  • Mrs. Sickles previously served as Director of Finance for JAWS, a leading regional restaurant operator and franchisor with multiple locations, from June 2017 to August 2022.
  • Greenwave generated record revenues of $10.7M during the quarter ending June 30, 2022, an increase of 56% from the $6.88M in revenue Empire Services generated in the same period in 2021.
  • Further, the Co. generated positive cashflows from operating activities of $0.57M for the six months ending June 30, 2022.
  • GWAV shares are currently -16.02% to $2.15.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.