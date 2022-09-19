Greenwave Technology appoints Ashley Sickles as CFO
Sep. 19, 2022 2:58 PM ETGreenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (GWAV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) has announced that it has appointed Ashley Sickles as its CFO.
- Mrs. Sickles previously served as Director of Finance for JAWS, a leading regional restaurant operator and franchisor with multiple locations, from June 2017 to August 2022.
- Greenwave generated record revenues of $10.7M during the quarter ending June 30, 2022, an increase of 56% from the $6.88M in revenue Empire Services generated in the same period in 2021.
- Further, the Co. generated positive cashflows from operating activities of $0.57M for the six months ending June 30, 2022.
- GWAV shares are currently -16.02% to $2.15.
