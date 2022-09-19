Roche wins FDA clearance for cobas lab work area platform
Sep. 19, 2022 3:00 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) announced Monday that the FDA granted 510(k) clearance for cobas pure integrated solutions, a work area platform targeted at low- to mid-volume labs.
- Combining clinical chemistry, immunoassay, and Ion-Selective Electrode (ISE) diagnostic testing, cobas pure integrated solutions automate manual tasks and optimize lab space and resources.
- With a size of about 21 square feet, the device is up to 30% smaller than the previous generations of the system.
- It can handle up to 870 tests per hour, and within the first year after the market launch, the company plans to add more than 186 diagnostic tests covering fields such as infectious diseases, oncology, and cardiology.
- In March 2021, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) launched the product in countries accepting the European regulatory standard CE marking.
