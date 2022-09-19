FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is one of the companies that stood out to Morgan Stanley at the firm's 10th Annual Laguna Conference.

Analyst Adam Jonas and team conceded that FREY is a company with no revenue and is still working on completing its Customer Qualification Plant. The Giga Arctic plant is also noted to be a ways from being completed. However, the bullish view on the stock is predicated that it has the right people and strategy at the right time in a very undersupplied energy storage systems market.

The Inflation Reduction Act is seen as a massive benefit that does not alter FREY plans, but has the potential to accelerate it. Overall, the need for stationary storage is said to be growing and visible given the instability of the grid and geopolitical tension.

MS on FREYR: "Strong pedigree of customer off-take, strategic relationships (Koch, Glencore), Norwegian 'advantages' (energy, labor, Oslo) and management experience. Put it all together and we believe FREY makes an extraordinarily strong pitch to a very broad range of investors and governments in a project-finance theater."

Read the latest breakdowns on FREYR Battery from Seeking Alpha contributors.