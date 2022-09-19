Credit Suisse lays off small chunk of staff in Brazil wealth-management unit - report

Sep. 19, 2022

  • Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) got rid of 21 workers from its Brazil-based wealth-management business, as the Swiss lender aims to reduce costs, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge on the matter.
  • By comparison, the bank has nearly 1K staff in Brazil, half of which belong to the wealth-management division, the people told Bloomberg.
  • Recall in the beginning of September when Reuters reported that Credit Suisse (CS) considered cutting around 5K jobs in the midst of its $1B cost-cutting plan to help the troubled lender recover from a string of setbacks and scandals.
  • Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
  • Last week, (Sep. 16) Credit Suisse reportedly explores bringing back First Boston brand.

Comments (1)

