Credit Suisse lays off small chunk of staff in Brazil wealth-management unit - report
Sep. 19, 2022 3:38 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) got rid of 21 workers from its Brazil-based wealth-management business, as the Swiss lender aims to reduce costs, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge on the matter.
- By comparison, the bank has nearly 1K staff in Brazil, half of which belong to the wealth-management division, the people told Bloomberg.
- Recall in the beginning of September when Reuters reported that Credit Suisse (CS) considered cutting around 5K jobs in the midst of its $1B cost-cutting plan to help the troubled lender recover from a string of setbacks and scandals.
- Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
- Last week, (Sep. 16) Credit Suisse reportedly explores bringing back First Boston brand.
