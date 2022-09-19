Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) +0.5% in Monday's trading after saying its entered into a two-year extension of its well intervention charter and services contracts with Petrobras for the Siem Helix 2 offshore Brazil.

Helix (HLX) said the negotiated extension is scheduled to conclude in December 2024 and directly follows its current contracts with Petrobras.

The 2016-built vessel is currently performing riser-based well intervention activities in the Santos and Campos Basins, and to date has completed more than 60 well interventions for Petrobras.

"Market conditions globally and in Brazil have been improving, and demand for our world-class assets and experienced crews has been steadily increasing," COO Scotty Sparks said.

Helix Energy (HLX) likely will see a number of short-term headwinds that will cause 2022 to be a transition year, but "buy ahead of major earnings improvement next year," Henrik Alex writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.