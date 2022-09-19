PillPack founders, who helped launch Amazon Pharmacy, leaving e-commerce giant

Sep. 19, 2022 3:59 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)ONEMBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Illustrative images package from Amazon Prime delivery outside next front door

miromiro/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, the founders of PillPack which Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquired in 2018 for ~$750M, are leaving the company, CNBC reported.
  • The two men were instrumental in the launch of Amazon Pharmacy in the fall of 2020. PillPack provides an individual's medications pre-sorted in small packets based on dose date and time.
  • In a LinkedIn post, Parker and Cohen said that after taking some time off, they "will likely both return our focus to starting, investing in, and advising other healthcare and consumer--oriented businesses."
  • In December, CNBC reported that Neil Lindsay, who previously helmed Amazon Prime, was promoted to senior vice president of health and brand.
  • Amazon has been pushing further into healthcare. In July, the company said it would buy membership-based physician-based platform One Medical (ONEM) for ~$3.9B.

