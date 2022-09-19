PillPack founders, who helped launch Amazon Pharmacy, leaving e-commerce giant
- TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, the founders of PillPack which Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquired in 2018 for ~$750M, are leaving the company, CNBC reported.
- The two men were instrumental in the launch of Amazon Pharmacy in the fall of 2020. PillPack provides an individual's medications pre-sorted in small packets based on dose date and time.
- In a LinkedIn post, Parker and Cohen said that after taking some time off, they "will likely both return our focus to starting, investing in, and advising other healthcare and consumer--oriented businesses."
- In December, CNBC reported that Neil Lindsay, who previously helmed Amazon Prime, was promoted to senior vice president of health and brand.
- Amazon has been pushing further into healthcare. In July, the company said it would buy membership-based physician-based platform One Medical (ONEM) for ~$3.9B.
