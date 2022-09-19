Tanger Factory Outlet appoints Michael Bilerman as CFO, chief investment officer
Sep. 19, 2022 4:22 PM ETTanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) has named Michael Bilerman as the retail REIT's chief financial officer, chief investment officer and executive vice president, it said on Monday.
- Bilerman, who has 25 years of real estate experience, will focus on managing finance, capital markets and investor relations teams while leading the company's capital allocation and investment committees.
- Bilerman is expected to join the company in Q4. He will report to SKT President and CEO Stephen Yalof, and will sit on the Office of the President Leadership Committee.
- In his most recent role, Bilerman served as managing director at Citi, leading the firm's global real estate investment franchise, while also managing the U.S. real estate and lodging team.
- Previously, (July 1) Tanger Factory Outlet names Thomas Guerreri interim financial officer.
