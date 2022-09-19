Virios Therapeutics slides 11% postmarket on proposed stock offering

Sep. 19, 2022 4:23 PM ETVirios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) slid ~11% postmarket on Monday after the firm announced a proposed public stock offering.
  • Net proceeds will be used primarily to advance clinical development of lead candidate IMC-1, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • IMC-1 is an antiviral therapy that combines famciclovir and celecoxib designed to suppress herpes virus replication.
  • There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms.
  • VIRI shares ended 77.2% lower on Monday as IMC-1did not reach the main goal in its phase 2b trial involving patients with fibromyalgia.

