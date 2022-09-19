Ford dips 4% on expected Q3 inventory; supplier costs to surge by $1B
Sep. 19, 2022
- Ford (NYSE:F) expects to have about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at end of Q3 lacking certain parts presently in short supply.
- Affirmed its expectation for full year 2022 adjusted EBIT of between $11.5B-12.5B.
- Based on recent negotiations, inflation-related supplier costs during Q3 will run about $1B higher than originally expected.
- Q3 adjusted EBIT to be in the range of $1.4B-1.7B.
- Company intends to announce Q3 results – and provide more dimension about expectations for full year performance – on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
- A quick look at past quarter results.
- Stock drops 3.8% during after market hours.
