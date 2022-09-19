Aesther Healthcare nnounces payment of fee to extend period to consummate business combination

Sep. 19, 2022 4:26 PM ETOcean Biomedical, Inc. (OCEA), AEHABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Aesther Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEHA) said it had entered into a merger agreement with Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA), under which it had paid $1.05M, representing the sum the company needs to pay to extend the date on which it must consummate its initial business combination from September 16 to December 16.
  • The cancer drug company Ocean Biomedical agreed to a deal to go public through a merger with SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in August.
  • The pro forma enterprise value of the combined company is expected to be about $345 million.

