Aesther Healthcare nnounces payment of fee to extend period to consummate business combination
Sep. 19, 2022 4:26 PM ETOcean Biomedical, Inc. (OCEA), AEHABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Aesther Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEHA) said it had entered into a merger agreement with Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA), under which it had paid $1.05M, representing the sum the company needs to pay to extend the date on which it must consummate its initial business combination from September 16 to December 16.
- The cancer drug company Ocean Biomedical agreed to a deal to go public through a merger with SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in August.
- The pro forma enterprise value of the combined company is expected to be about $345 million.
