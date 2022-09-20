Federal Reserve expected to make another super-sized rate hike on Wednesday

The Federal Reserve's policymaking committee appears poised to boost its benchmark rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, making it the third straight increase of that size, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The measure, which is determined by trading activity, puts an 84% probability on a 75-bp hike, which would bring the federal funds rate target range to 3.0%-3.25%, and a 16% probability on a full percentage point increase.

Indeed, the widely watched 10-year Treasury yield has been climbing in recent days, pushing past 3.5%, its highest level since 2011, while the 2-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since 2007, briefly topping 4.0%.

"The Fed has been delivering a 'tough love' message that interest rates will be higher, and for longer, than expected, said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. "The Fed will continue to hike rates until it actually restrains the economy and intends to keep rates at those restrictive levels until inflation is unmistakably on its way to 2%."

The central bankers will also release their latest economic projections, giving investors a clearer picture of where policymakers expect rates to go for the rest of this year and for 2023 through its "dot plot."

"The median 'dot' for 2022 will almost certainly be at-or-above 3.75%-4% and most likely will sit in the 4-4.25% range," wrote Citi Research's Andrew Hollenhorst in a note to clients. For 2023, he expects the median dot to be at its terminal rate, likely 4.25%-4.5%. "Despite the dramatic upward revisions to policy rate projections, risks remain skewed to the upside: it is much easier to see scenarios where policy rates reach above 5% than where the cycle terminates below 4%."

By comparison, in the June economic projections, most Fed members expected rates to reach at least 3.25% by this year's end. For 2023, most policymakers saw a level of 3.5%-4.25%.

Bank of America economists expect the dot plot's median expectation will reach 3.75%-4.0% by year-end and with another 25-bp hike in 2023, bringing the new terminal rate to 4.0%-4.25%.

"We expect the main message from the updated projections to be that risks of a hard landing are rising. This will likely come through projections that show less growth, higher unemployment, and a more restrictive policy rate stance," said the BofA economists led by Michael Gapen.

They also expect that the Fed may add to its statement that the committee "believes restoring price stability will likely require a restrictive policy stance for some time."

Economist Nouriel Roubini also expects a 75-bp increase at this meeting and 50-bp hikes at each of the following two meetings, bringing the rate to 4.0%-4.25% by year-end, he told Bloomberg in an interview. He sees a recession as inevitable. He expects that the funds rate will have to approach 5%. Bringing inflation down to the Fed's 2% goal without a hard landing is going to be a “mission impossible," Roubini said.

The economist, who correctly called the 2008 financial crisis, said, “It’s not going to be a short and shallow recession, it’s going to be severe, long and ugly." A "real hard" landing could spark a 40% drop in the S&P 500, he estimated.

Meanwhile Mihir Kapadia, CEO of Sun Global Investments observes the expectations' effects on asset prices: "The more aggressive monetary policy has stoked fears of an impending recession and has led to fall in most asset prices including bonds and stocks. The weakness in stocks has stopped the new issue market and the IPO drought continues. This has clearly impacted performance of banks. Corporate earnings this quarter will be a barometer for the health and resilience of the economy and sentiment."

