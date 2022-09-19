Constellation Energy nuke plants ran near 100% this summer; shares hit new high

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) said Monday its nuclear plants ran at near 100% of capacity this summer, as its 12 carbon-free nuclear plants operated 24/7 and delivered clean energy to millions of homes in the U.S. without experiencing electricity supply constraints.

"Our nuclear plants are among the most reliable sources of electricity on the planet, while also helping to address the climate crisis by providing carbon-free energy to millions of homes and businesses, when and where they need it," according to Constellation's (CEG) chief generation officer Bryan Hanson.

The largest producer of carbon-free energy also said recently it has "by far" the lowest rate of carbon dioxide emissions among the 20 largest investor-owned power producers in the U.S., according to the latest Benchmarking Air Emissions of the country's 100 largest electric power producers.

Constellation (CEG) shares closed Monday +4.4% at $89.70, its all-time high since the company completed its separation from Exelon and launched as a standalone, publicly traded company.