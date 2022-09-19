Ellington Financial book value per share seen sliding 2% in August
Sep. 19, 2022 4:32 PM ETEllington Financial Inc. (EFC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) has estimated its book value to be $15.99 per share of common stock as of August 31, it said Monday.
- That's down from $16.32 in July.
- August's estimate took into account the effect of the previously announced monthly dividend of $0.15 a share, payable on September 26, 2022 to holders of record on August 31, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of August 30, 2022, the mortgage REIT said.
- Previously, (Aug. 17) Ellington Financial estimates book value per share rising nearly 1% in July.
