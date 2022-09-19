Oxford Industries acquires Johnny Was for $270M, raises guidance
Sep. 19, 2022 4:35 PM ETOxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) trades higher after market as it has completed the acquisition of Johnny Was for $270M.
- The Co. is also increasing its Q3 sales which are now expected to be $295-$310M vs. consensus $275.53M, with adjusted EPS of $1.10-$1.30 vs. consensus of $1.02.
- ~2/3 of the EPS guidance increase is driven by the anticipated results of Johnny Was, with a slightly higher proportion of the sales increase driven by the Johnny Was acquisition.
- For the full year, the Co. expects sales of $1.375-$1.405B vs. consensus of $1.31B and increases adj. EPS to $10.25-$10.60 from $9.60 to $10.00 vs. consensus of $10.02.
- The remainder of the guidance increase is due to strong quarter-to-date performance in our full-price direct-to-consumer channels and last week’s successful Lilly Pulitzer e-commerce flash sale.
Comments