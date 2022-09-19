Celsion changes name to Imunon (IMNN)
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) announced Monday its decision to change company's name to Imunon.
- The new name of clinical-stage drug development company is claimed to outline the "evolution of its business and its commitment to developing cutting-edge immunotherapies and next-generation vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases."
- Stock will begin trading under the new ticker symbol "IMNN", effective Sept 21, 2022.
- "With a strong balance sheet supporting current operations into 2025, we are well positioned to build a differentiated company to deliver on the promise of our gene-based therapies," commented Dr. Corinne Le Goff, president and CEO of Imunon.
- Earlier: Celsion says additional data shows placcine vaccine works against COVID-19 in animal model
