Patria Investments hires new CFO

Sep. 19, 2022 4:39 PM ETPatria Investments Limited (PAX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) announced that Ms. Ana Russo will join the firm on October 3, 2022 as incoming CFO and member of management committee.
  • Mr. Marco Nicola D’Ippolito, who has been serving as CFO since January 2017, will then begin a transition process to transfer oversight of fund administration, finance, accounting, planning and technology functions to Ms. Russo. Mr. D’Ippolito will thereafter assume the role of Chief Corporate Development Officer.
  • Ms. Ana Russo is a seasoned finance and business executive with significant global experience. She has broad finance expertise, having managed a full range of finance functions throughout her career, as a department head and Brazil CFO (for Philip Morris International and earlier in her career with Remy Cointreau) and Central America & Caribbean and Latin America & Canada CFO (for Philip Morris International)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.