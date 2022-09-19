Patria Investments hires new CFO
Sep. 19, 2022 4:39 PM ETPatria Investments Limited (PAX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) announced that Ms. Ana Russo will join the firm on October 3, 2022 as incoming CFO and member of management committee.
- Mr. Marco Nicola D’Ippolito, who has been serving as CFO since January 2017, will then begin a transition process to transfer oversight of fund administration, finance, accounting, planning and technology functions to Ms. Russo. Mr. D’Ippolito will thereafter assume the role of Chief Corporate Development Officer.
- Ms. Ana Russo is a seasoned finance and business executive with significant global experience. She has broad finance expertise, having managed a full range of finance functions throughout her career, as a department head and Brazil CFO (for Philip Morris International and earlier in her career with Remy Cointreau) and Central America & Caribbean and Latin America & Canada CFO (for Philip Morris International)
Comments